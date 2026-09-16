Amitabh Bachchan Clears Retirement Rumours, Says ‘Retire’ Means Going to Bed

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has put an end to rumours about his retirement, clarifying that his use of the phrase "time to retire" in a recent blog was only about going to bed and not stepping away from work.

The veteran actor addressed the speculation in his latest blog post after reports suggested that he could be planning to retire from acting and hosting. Bachchan also reacted to the way his earlier blog post was interpreted.

Explaining what he meant by his earlier words, Bachchan wrote, "I wrote in the blog .. 'it's late, time to retire .. ' which we all know means retire to bed it's late .. and this is the Media - the CONSCIENCE of a NATION - THE ULTIMATE INFORMER !!".

The actor also shared a newspaper clipping carrying a report about his supposed retirement.

Making it clear that he has no plans to quit work, Bachchan explained that he had simply used the word "retire" in the context of ending his day. He wrote, "Ji nahin huzoor, main kaam se retire nahin ho raha hoon; Angrezi mein iska matlab hota hai main ab sone jaa raha hoon. Aur wahan maanyavar aapko aane ka nimantran nahin hai. (No sir, I am not retiring from work any time soon; (retire) in English means going to sleep. And you are not invited there)." (ANI)

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