Amitabh Bachchan reveals how he gets Jaya Bachchan to get ready on time for events

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently revealed his clever trick to ensure his wife, veteran actress and MP Jaya Bachchan, is ready on time for events.

The conversation kicked off when the contestant Vijay Laxmi appeared on the popular quiz reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati.

The contestant went on to quiz Big B if he has ever had to wait for his wife to get ready before heading out for a wedding or another event. Big B then shares his tried-and-tested solution, saying, "Aapko ek tarkeeb batata hoon. Kahin jana hota hai na toh uska ek samay nirdharit kiya jaata hain. Ki shaamko 6 baje baarat aaygi, ya joh bhi, ya jab kisi ki shadi-yaha-waha me jana ho, 6 baje aapko pahuchna hai, toh main unko kehta hoon baarat joh hai 5 baje aane wali hai... Toh 3:30-4 baje se unka shringar shuru ho jata hai, aur time pe pahuch jaate hain hum log"

(Let me tell you a trick. Whenever we have to go somewhere, there's usually a set time; for example, if the wedding procession is supposed to arrive at 6 in the evening, or if we have to reach a wedding or some other function by 6. So I tell her that the procession is going to arrive at 5. That way, she starts getting ready around 3:30-4, and we end up reaching on time) (IANS)

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