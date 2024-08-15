Amitabh Bachchan Gives Love Tips on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 16' Amidst Abhishek-Aishwarya Divorce Rumors

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16” has been in the news. The quiz game show is winning hearts and even after 16 seasons, the excitement for this show remains the same every year. Amitabh Bachchan has been the best host and we cannot imagine anyone else taking over the hosting duties. What he did for so many years, cannot be done by anyone else. The most interesting thing about the show has been that Big B shares a lot of extra information about the questions being asked in the show. He also shares so many stories from Bollywood and also about his family members.

Amitabh Bachchan and his family have been in the news since a long time. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s divorce rumours have left everyone surprised. Yes, it has been said that there are problems in the family and Aishwarya-Abhishek are not staying together. They did not even appear together many times and this made everyone believe that the rumours were true.

Amidst this, Amitabh Bachchan was seen giving love tips to fans on Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. Dipali Soni was on the hot seat and we saw Big B asking her husband about their love story. Dipali’s husband said that they had met in an arranged marriage set up and he was in love with Dipali the moment he saw her. He shared how they managed to be together for 25 years.

He added that they always make reels wherever they go. Amitabh Bachchan quickly said, “Bahut acha aapne idea dia hai pati patniyo ko. Bhaiya jitne bhi pati patni hai aap log, jaha jitne bhi hai, jaha kahi bhi ghoomne jaye, ek bana dijiyega reel.”

Talking about Aishwarya and Abhishek, recently, the latter clarified that he and his wife are still married. He dismissed the divorce rumours. (Agencies)

