Amitabh Bachchan highlights the power of music in lives of people with autism

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan reflected on the possible connection between music and autism while interacting with contestant Rishabh on the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

During the conversation, the veteran shared his thoughts on his observation that music often serves as an incredible medium of connection and expression for individuals with autism.

The megastar, observed, "I don't know why, but I feel that when autism gets better, or whatever is in their minds, they have a great love for music."

To illustrate his point, the veteran star recounted an inspiring story he had encountered about a young child.

"And that is why I am saying this, because I once came across an example of a child in a family who had autism... He never spoke and could not do anything. His parents were also worried about him, and taking him along with them was very difficult for them. One day, what happened was... they had a two-storey house, and the family, including the parents and others, were on the second floor."

"Late at night, very late at night, there was a piano downstairs in their house. They heard a piano playing, with melodies by renowned composers such as Chopin and Beethoven being played on it. So they wondered where the sound was coming from. Sir, when they came downstairs, they saw that the child, who was four or five years old and had autism, was playing the piano perfectly... playing the melodies of great composers such as Beethoven."

Emphasizing the magical bond between musical ability and neurodivergence, Big B concluded, "So, somewhere, I feel that there is some connection between autism and music. And I hope that, for the country and for yourself, you will influence people through your work. Thank you very, very much." (IANS)

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