‘Prahaar’ makers meet RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

The makers of 'Prahaar - The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam' met Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, marking a significant moment for the team.

In a special meeting, Maddock Films' Dinesh Vijan and Padma Shri awardee Ujjwal Nikam met Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur to share the story behind their upcoming film, 'Prahaar - The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam'.

Touched by the story, Dr Mohan Bhagwat appreciated the team's efforts in bringing this important chapter of Ujjwal Nikam's life to the big screen.

The occasion also saw Dinesh Vijan and Ujjwal Nikam felicitating Bhagwat, marking a special moment during the interaction.

The film captures the journey of a prosecutor whose work in some of the country's most significant criminal cases, particularly with his work in the prosecution of Ajmal Kasab, has made him a prominent figure in India's pursuit of justice.

Starring Rajkummar Rao as public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, 'Prahaar' is directed by Avinash Arun and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher and Tarun Sharma in pivotal roles. (ANI)

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