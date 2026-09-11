Amitabh Bachchan Laughs Off His Tardiness: ‘The Day I Plan to Leave Early, I Get Late’

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shared a light-hearted apology for being late, saying that despite planning to leave early, he somehow ends up running behind schedule.

The veteran actor took to his blog and joked that people may think he is always making excuses for his tardiness. However, he said the day he plans to leave early often turns out to be the day he gets late.

"Phir der ho gayi; ama yaar, bahut ho gaya ye toh. Sab sochenge, bahana banata rehta hai pratidin... jis din socha tha chhoot jaayenge jaldi, usi din der ho jaati hai. Toh shama prarthi hoon (sic)," he wrote. Bachchan also spoke about the power of laughter, calling it the best medicine even during times of distress. He humorously suggested that laughing at distress makes it feel that it has failed in its job of causing trouble.

The actor is currently associated with the popular quiz show "Kaun Banega Crorepati", the official Hindi adaptation of the British format "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?". The show features multiple-choice questions, with contestants choosing the correct answer from four options and using lifelines when needed.

On the acting front, Bachchan was last seen in T. J. Gnanavel's "Vettaiyan". He is reportedly set to play Jatayu in Nitesh Tiwari's "Ramayana: Part 1", which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi and Sunny Deol. He is also currently working on Nag Ashwin's sequel to "Kalki 2898 AD", featuring Prabhas and Kamal Haasan. (IANS)

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