Amitabh Bachchan Reacts to Gen Z Term ‘Biwi Paglu’ on KBC Promo

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is known for keeping up with modern-day lingo, discovered a new Gen Z term, "Biwi Paglu", during the shoot of the upcoming season of quiz based reality show, "Kaun Banega Crorepati." In a new promo released by the host channel ahead of the show's August 10 premiere, the host was left amused after noticing a contestant had listed his occupation as "biwi paglu."

Reacting to the unusual entry, Big B expressed his surprise and said, "Biwi paglu, occupation biwi paglu, hum sochein, ki aap labour ministry mai kaam kar rahein hain, idhar to occupation aaraha hain biwi paglu."

(Biwi Paglu? Occupation: Biwi Paglu? I thought you worked in the Labour Ministry, but here your occupation is listed as 'Biwi Paglu')

The contestant responded with a smile, "Sir, aadmi sirf apni biwi ki naukri karta hai." (Sir, every husband ultimately works for his wife.)

Joining in on the light-hearted exchange, Amitabh quipped, "Yeh sahi baat hain, woh malkin hai, aur har pati ko maan lena chahiye, aisehi rahoge to jeevit rahoge warna, nikaal diye jaaoge."

(That's absolutely right. She is the boss, and every husband should accept it. Live like this and you will survive, otherwise, you will be fired) (IANS)

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