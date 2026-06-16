Big B Celebrates the Poetic Charm of English Words with an Indian Twist

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan delighted fans with a light-hearted blog post in which he reflected on the creative ways people adapt English words into their own everyday expressions. The megastar shared amusing anecdotes about how “shrubbery” became “Sarbari” and “radiator” transformed into “Ready Water,” calling these linguistic reinventions poetic and charming.

Beginning his post with a clarification about a delayed update, Bachchan assured fans that he had not just woken up, explaining that work commitments had kept him occupied. He added that his work feels complete only after interacting with his devoted followers, whom he affectionately refers to as “Ef.”

The actor then recounted the story behind the word “Sarbari,” a term used for the plants adorning his residence, Jalsa. According to Bachchan, the word originated when a gardener found it difficult to pronounce “shrubbery” and simplified it to “Sarbari.” He remarked that the resulting word was even more delightful and expressive than the original.

Sharing another example, Bachchan revealed how some motorists refer to a car’s radiator as “Ready Water.” He explained that since water is poured into a radiator, people creatively coined the term “Ready Water,” giving it their own unique interpretation.

The actor praised such adaptations, noting that while the speakers may not know English fluently, they reshape words in a way that feels natural, rhythmic and deeply poetic. He said these expressions enrich language and add warmth to everyday life.

Concluding his post, Bachchan expressed gratitude to the fans who visit Jalsa every Sunday, saying their presence makes his home even more beautiful. (IANS)

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