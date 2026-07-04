Amitabh Bachchan recalls doing 2-3 shifts a day, says he feared ‘not getting work ahead’

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has reflected on the demanding early years of his career, revealing that he often worked two to three shifts a day across multiple films because he feared he might not get work in the future. In a heartfelt blog post, the veteran actor said the idea of extensive preparation for a role was virtually unknown during his generation. He noted that while today’s actors devote significant time to understanding their characters, appearance and style, such preparation was nearly impossible when actors juggled 10 to 15 films simultaneously.

Bachchan praised the dedication of modern performers, saying he admires the effort they put into analysing and preparing for their roles. However, he recalled that in his time, actors usually learned about a scene only after reaching the studio or shooting location, with the director or assistant explaining it on the spot.

Addressing those who wonder how he seamlessly switched between different characters in a single day, the actor shared that necessity drove him. Translating his Hindi note into English, Bachchan said he accepted every opportunity because he constantly feared that work might dry up if he turned projects down.

He added that he simply adapted himself to whatever each role demanded and would later wait for the film’s release to see how his performance had turned out. Concluding the post on a nostalgic note, Bachchan said there were many more stories from those days that he would share another time, ending his message with gratitude and love. (IANS)

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