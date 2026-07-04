Aamir Khan Confirms Intimate July 5 Wedding with Gauri Spratt

It’s official! Wedding bells are ringing for Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan.

On Thursday, while speaking to the media at the screening of Pritam and Pedro in Mumbai, Aamir Khan confirmed that he will marry Gauri Spratt on July 5.

He further said that the wedding will be an intimate affair and will be held at his residence in the presence of close family members and friends.”

Haan, meri shaadi ho rahi hai 5 July ko, aur bahut hi chhoti si shaadi hai. Ghar par hi kar rahe hain, dono families ke saath. Bahut hi khaas din hai humare liye. Sabki duayein aur blessings chahenge. Prarthana karein ki hum khush rahein aur humara safar achha rahe (Yes, I am getting married on July 5th, and it is going to be a very small, intimate wedding. We are hosting it at home with both our families. It is a very special day for us. We seek everyone’s prayers and blessings; please pray for our happiness and a wonderful journey ahead),” he shared. (ANI)

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