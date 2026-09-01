Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Quirky Food Habit and Deep Bond with Son Abhishek on KBC

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently opened up about his special bond with his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan during an episode of the popular quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Responding to a contestant's observation about the close relationship he shares with Abhishek, Amitabh revealed a quirky food habit of his son, saying that the actor does not eat fruits.

"Arey sir, hum toh unko apna mitra maante hain. Aur bhaisahab yeh badi vichitra ek aadat hai unki, woh phal nahi khate hain. Yeh ek alag baat hai, kyunki hum sab log phal-val khate hain. Haan, agar dudh ka koi pakwaan ho toh, thoda sa jhijak hoti hain usko lene ke liye, lekin phal jo hai, woh khayenge hi nahi."

(I consider him my friend. And brother, he has this very peculiar habit, he does not eat fruits at all. This is a different matter altogether because all of us eat fruits. Yes, if it is a dish made with milk, he may hesitate a little before having it, but as far as fruits are concerned, he simply will not eat them)

The conversation then took an emotional turn as Amitabh recalled a profound poem written by his late father and celebrated poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan about father-son relationships, legacy and true inheritance.

"Mere bete, bete hone se mere uttaradhikari nahi honge. Jo mere uttaradhikari honge, woh mere bete honge."

(My sons will not become my heirs simply by virtue of being my sons. Those who prove to be my true heirs will be my sons.)

Talking about Abhishek Bachchan, over his career spanning 25 years, the actor has proven to be an actor par excellence with his performances in movies like Zameen, Bluffmaster, Guru, and many more.

The actor is married to Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and they are parents to a teenage daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. (IANS)

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