Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Surgery, ICU Stay in Candid Blog on Tough Road to Recovery

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has sparked concern among fans after revealing that he underwent surgery and spent time in the intensive care unit (ICU), sharing a deeply personal and philosophical note about his hospital stay and recovery on his latest blog.

In his latest blog entry, titled DAY 6726 and posted on July 21, the veteran actor reflected on his experience of hospitalisation, the challenges of returning home, and the resilience required during recovery. The actor wrote, “.. in Hospital in a surgery and in the ICU, under the care of proficient Doctors and medical Staff .. a discharge .. and a homecoming ..”

He went on to describe the period after discharge as the most demanding stage of the recovery process, both physically and emotionally.

This homecoming period is the most difficult phase .. physically, psychologically and practically ..” Bachchan wrote.

The note, written in his signature introspective style, also explored the emotional impact of illness and recovery through the metaphor of a champion confronting defeat.”.. you are a revered Champion and one day a defeat stares at you .. this is the most difficult phase of your life..”Reflecting on how people respond to adversity, the actor added, “.. some brave it .. some succumb .. they that strive and be brave ever remain Champions .. they that do not , get reconciled and live, exist in the past glory .. a choice each makes individually ..”

He concluded the thought by writing, “nothing wrong by either ..” before signing off with his customary message, “be well be happy .. Amitabh Bachchan.” The blog post has drawn widespread attention from fans, with many expressing concern over the actor’s health after he disclosed undergoing surgery and spending time in the ICU.

However, Bachchan did not share details about the nature of the surgery or the medical condition that led to his hospitalisation. (ANI)

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