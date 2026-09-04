Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Surprising Family Link to Saif Ali Khan on KBC

Amitabh Bachchan recently revealed a lesser-known family connection with Saif Ali Khan during a recent episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati.'

Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar are set to appear as guests on the quiz show, where a light-hearted conversation led Bachchan to explain how his family is connected to Saif through marriage.

In the latest promo shared by the makers, Big B can be seen telling the audience that the connection goes back to the Kapoor family. He explained, "Sir, bahut log nahi jaante yeh hamare rishte mein hain. Raj Kapoor ji ki beti Ritu ji ke bete Nikhil ka byah meri beti se hua."

He then brought Kareena Kapoor Khan into the conversation. Kareena is the granddaughter of legendary actor Raj Kapoor and is married to Saif Ali Khan. Bachchan jokingly asked how he should address Kareena in view of their extended family connection.

"Toh ab main jaanna chahta hoon ki yeh Kareena ko main kaise bulaoon? Kareena will call me what," Bachchan asked. Before the family tree could get any more complicated, Saif broke into laughter and came up with a quick response.

"Thank god, that's not a question!" Saif said. Beyond their family connection, Amitabh Bachchan and Saif Ali Khan have also worked together in the past. The two actors have shared the screen in 'Eklavya: The Royal Guard' (2007) and 'Aarakshan' (2011). (ANI)

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