Amitabh Bachchan says learning never stops, but outsourcing is the way forward

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan reflected on learning, time, and the rapidly changing nature of work, saying that while every day brings a new lesson, the pace of innovation today often makes it difficult to keep up as one grows older.

Taking to his blog, Big B shared his thought that there is often a sense of regret that certain things could not have been learned years ago.

“Each day is a learning .. and the regret is that what needs to be learnt should have been learnt many many years ago .. the regret is more because what is being learnt now did not exist then .. and now the desire and effort and energy to learn diminishes - with time and age ..”

The star observed that inventions and new systems evolve so rapidly that by the time one begins to understand them, time has already moved on.

“The speed of inventions and fresh new systems is so rapid that , by the the time you are beginning to learn it time has passed (sic).”

Drawing from recent meetings, he said the key takeaway was to get the basics right and then rely on the best and most skilled recent talents to carry the work forward.

He added: “So the take away today from several meetings is to get the basics in place and then hire the best recent talents and experts to carry out the job .. and job done (sic).”

“If you are unaware or not qualified to accomplish a given job .. no issue .. you accept it .. then hire it out to experts of choice and get it done .. the job accepted .. hired out .. and done .. rather than NOT take up a job, because you do NOT know it, but take it and get it done through a hiring process .. yes you employ or deploy the talent , at a cost , but better to do that than not accdept the job in the first place because you are not qualified for it ..” Calling it a slightly complicated process, Bachchan said clarity eventually comes with time. He concluded by identifying the right term for this approach, outsourcing, where experts handle the work for a fee, while one retains control of the larger project.

“A bit complicated all this .. but in time it all falls into place .. aahh .. got the right expression and word that I was struggling with .. its called OUTSOURCING .. or you OUTSOURCE .. the expert or the knowledged do the work at a fee .. you maintain the job .. but outsourced to the more proficient .. the larger percentage of the commercial remains with you ..”

“The cost of outsourcing , being the commercial consideration that you are deployed with ..(sic)”

“YES .. finally understood .. in my time .. if you did not know the job, you regretted and did not or could not do it .. but now you take up the job, and get it done through OUTSOURCING (sic).”

Expressing relief at finally finding the right word, the veteran actor added that modern tools like ChatGPT make finding such answers quicker and easier than ever before. He concluded: “Oh boy what a relief to have got the term right .. and guess what .. put up the issue on ChatGPT, and within a few seconds the response was before you .. BAADUMBAAA !!!! (sic).” (IANS)

