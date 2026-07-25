Amitabh Bachchan to start shooting for ‘KBC’ Season 18 from August 1

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is all set to return as the host for the 18th edition of the quiz-based reality show “Kaun Banega Crorepati” for which he wll start shooting from August 1.

Big B will start shooting on specially designed set at Mumbai’s Film City. This season arrives with the intriguing theme, “Is Baar... Sochna Padega,” introducing a fresh approach to the iconic quiz show.

Sony Entertainment Television recently unveiled a new promo featuring Amitabh Bachchan at a picturesque golf course. Drawing a parallel between golf and life, he explained that the first answer is not always the right one, encouraging contestants to pause, think carefully, and then respond.

He says, “Bachpan main humein sikhaya gaya tha ki jo pehle jawab de, sabse sahi wahi hai. Lekin zindagi mein kai baar, pehla jawab hi sahi nahi hota. Toh is baar KBC mein, jawab dene se pehle khud ko zara rokna padega. Nahi samjhe? Is baar... sochna padega.”

(As children, we were taught that the one who answers first is the one who is right. But in life, many a time, the first answer isn’t the right one. So this time on KBC, before giving your answer, you’ll have to pause for a moment. Didn’t get it? This time... you’ll have to think.. Sochna Padega)

Kaun Banega Crorepati is the official Hindi adaptation of the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? franchise. It is presented by actor Amitabh Bachchan, who has hosted the show for its entire run except for its third season, during which Shah Rukh Khan, another actor, replaced Big B. (IANS)

Also Read: Trisha Krishnan watches Vijay’s swansong ‘Jana Nayagan’ in Chennai theatre with her mother