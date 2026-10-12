Amitabh Bachchan turns 84 as film fraternity celebrates his enduring legacy

Amitabh Bachchan turned 84 on October 11, 2026, receiving birthday wishes from film stars, singers and other celebrities who praised his contribution to cinema and his influence on their careers.

Bachchan shared a reflective note on his personal blog, expressing his thoughts on the occasion. He also greeted his followers on X, writing, "Morning has arrived, and here I am, sitting with you!"

Chiranjeevi wished Bachchan good health and happiness, calling him an inspiration for his dedication to cinema and humility. Kajol shared a photograph with the actor, wishing him health and happiness.

Kamal Haasan praised Bachchan's distinctive voice, dramatic pauses and expressive mannerisms, calling him unique and special. Kiara Advani described him as an icon and inspiration, while Sidharth Malhotra credited him with inspiring his love for acting. Sanjay Dutt called Bachchan his hero and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work with him. Suniel Shetty praised the actor's enduring ability to inspire admiration, while Ajay Devgn highlighted his youthful spirit.

Shekhar Suman wished Bachchan a long life, describing him as a star who had become a galaxy. Comedian Bharti Singh also praised the actor's warmth and energy, recalling the lasting impact of Kaun Banega Crorepati on audiences. (Agencies)

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