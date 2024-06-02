Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre wedding bash, Ranveer lifts Orry in his arms

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant hosted a grand second pre-wedding bash on a cruise where the Bollywood celebrities and other VVIPs graced the event with their presence. While the second pre-wedding celebration pictures and videos have not created a stir on the Internet due to very limited access, there are a few pictures and videos that have gone viral on the internet. One of the videos that is grabbing all the attention is how Ranveer Singh is in elements and dancing like no one’s watching. The “Don 3” star was seen grooving to Guru Randhawa songs and the lives of him are just killer, while the way he lifted Orry in his arms shows that he is having fun and how as similar moments there is a scene in every Indian family where someone is always lifting someone.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are celebrating their second pre-wedding event on a luxurious cruise. This grand celebration took place aboard the iconic ship, creating an extravagant and unique setting for the festivities. The cruise celebration was marked by the presence of close friends and family, along with elaborate decorations and cultural rituals that showcased the couple’s joy and excitement as they approach their wedding day. (Agencies)

