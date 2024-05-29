Pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant underway

The pre-wedding ceremony of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s son has kickstarted. As usual, the who’s who of Bollywood have already left for the bash a few days ago and are reaching the luxurious cruise where the pre-wedding festivities will go on until June 1. Celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Salman Khan have already arrived. Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan are also expected to arrive soon at the bash. Orry has already reached the luxurious cruise and has also shared the first glimpse of the cruise.

Orry is not an actor, but his fame is no less than an elite Bollywood celebrity. He was also a part of the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant, which was held in Jamnagar, Gujarat in March 2024. Orry has already reached the cruise and is chilling with good wine and a scenic, dreamy view.

The pre-wedding festivities will happen on a luxury cruise liner sailing from Italy to the South of France and back. The pre-wedding invitation card reads La Vita È Un Viaggio, which means life is a journey. The first pre-wedding event will start on May 29, which is called On Board Palermo, and the theme of which will be a welcome lunch. The last day of the wedding bash will be on June 1 where the dress code will be Italian summer. Another theme of the bash is Starry Night, Roman Holiday, Pardon My French, and others. (Agencies)

