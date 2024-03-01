Celebs arrive at Jamnagar for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt along with their daughter Raha, jetted off to join the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant’s daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year.

Ranbir and Alia, who are among the guests invited to the wedding celebrations alongside several other celebrities, were seen at the airport dressed in their casual outfits.

Ranbir waved and posed for the paps before heading to catch a flight, while Alia can be seen carrying Raha in her arms. Neetu Kapoor also snapped at the airport with the couple.

Earlier in the day, American singer and songwriter, J Brown arrived in Jamnagar for the three-day pre-wedding celebrations. Not only, J Brown, but multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, producer, and bassist Adam Blackstone also reached Jamnagar. Salman Khan and Arjun Kapoor arrived in style to be part of the festivities.

At Jogwad village near Reliance Township in Jamnagar, Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and other members of the Ambani family, including Radhika Merchant, served traditional Gujarati food to the villagers. Radhika’s maternal grandmother and parents - Viren and Shaila Merchant - also took part in the ‘anna seva’. Food will be served to about 51,000 local residents, which will continue for the next few days.

On Wednesday, the Ambani family organised ‘anna seva’ to seek the blessings of the local community for the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. After the meal, the attendees enjoyed traditional folk music. Famous Gujarati singer Kirtidan Gadhvi stole the show with his singing.

Sharing food is an old tradition in the Ambani family. The Ambani family has been serving food on auspicious family occasions. When the country was grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, the Reliance Foundation, under the leadership of Anant Ambani’s mother, Nita Ambani, ran a large food distribution programme. Taking forward the family tradition, Anant Ambani has started his pre-wedding functions with ‘anna seva.’

The pre-wedding functions are expected to be traditional and grand.

Guests will get to experience the beauty of Indian culture at the pre-wedding festivities. The guests at the occasion will receive traditional scarves made by women artisans from Kachchh and Lalpur in Gujarat.

The guest list includes former Prime Minister of Sweden Carl Bildt, former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper, former President of Bolivia, Jorge Quiroga, former Prime Minister of Australia Kevin Rudd and Chairperson World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab and many others.

Anant and Radhika got engaged in a traditional ceremony in January 2023 at the family’s residence Antilia in Mumbai.

Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani, the three children of Mukesh-Nita Ambani, have been closely involved with and are leading and managing key businesses of RIL over the last few years including retail, digital services and energy and materials businesses. They also serve on the boards of the key subsidiaries of Reliance Industries.

While Isha M Ambani has been driving the expansion of Reliance Retail, Akash M Ambani is serving as the Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL) since June 2022 and Anant M Ambani has been driving the expansion of the energy and materials businesses of Reliance Industries. (ANI)

