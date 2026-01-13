Ananya Panday kicks off the week with some divine blessing: Har Har Mahadev

Actress Ananya Panday decided to kick off the week with some divine blessings by offering prayers at a Lord Shiva temple.

Ananya took to her official Instagram handle and gave an insight into her temple visit.

The ‘CTRL’ actress looked simple yet elegant in a simple salwar kameez as she posed in a sans makeup look, with her hair tied in a bun.

In the first still from the post, she was seen fully submerged in devotion as she sat in front of a shivalaya with folded hands. This was followed by a selfie of Ananya from the car with chandan on her forehead. The final photo was of the temple where the ‘Kesari: Chapter 2’ actress decided to start her day. For the caption, Ananya penned, “Har Har Mahadev (Red heart, folded hands and Trishul emojis) #HappiestMonday (sic)”. (IANS)

