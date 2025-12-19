Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri trailer: Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s complicated vacation love saga

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday have collaborated for another rom-com, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, and this time it’s set on a picturesque holiday, which, as we all know, fuels the love story with unexpected twists. Directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, the movie promises a complicated relationship of a couple, which starts with chaos and ends up in a love story that seems hard to get a happy ending. The three-minute trailer starts with Kartik’s voiceover about his love story with Ananya, with a few glimpses of where it begins. It then cuts to the introduction of the characters: Aaryan plays Rehaan, from Los Angeles, and there’s a girl named Rumi Vardhan, the best-selling author of Love in Agra. What starts as an awkward conversation between the two strangers leads them to share a yacht on a vacation. Started with the situation when Rumi is simply annoyed by Rehaan’s presence, but soon it turns into a love story that progresses from the vacation to marriage, then complications that question the concept of marriage and the typical notion of why a girl has to leave the house after marriage and adjust her life, ultimately ending in heartbreak. Apart from Ananya and Kartik, actor Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta also play a pivotal role. Set to release on Christmas, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri was set to clash with Agastya Nanda’s film Ikkis. However, the movie has been delayed, and it is now scheduled to release on January 1. (Agencies)

