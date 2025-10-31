Ananya Panday’s net worth in real estate, career and brand endorsements

Ananya Panday is one of Bollywood’s most promising actresses and a Gen-Z star who has built a massive empire at a very young age.

Chunky Panday's daughter, Ananya Panday, is a popular actress in Bollywood who has endorsed multiple brands like Drools, Skechers, Hide & Seek, and many more. As per reports, she earns around Rs 50–60 lakh per brand deal. Along with it, in 2024, she became the brand ambassador of the luxury fashion house, Chanel, which has helped in cementing her position as an A-lister for endorsement deals.

Panday started her career with the second instalment of Student of the Year in 2019, which was backed by Dharma Productions. Since then, Ananya has featured in several big-budget Bollywood films, including Kesari 2, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Dream Girl 2 and many more.

Ananya Panday's net worth is approximately Rs 74 crore. The Panday girl has received multiple accolades and awards for her performance in films. It is said that the actress charges approximately Rs 3 crore per film. Ananya is one of the most sought-after Gen Z stars of Bollywood at the moment and has 26.5 million followers on Instagram.

Ananya Panday's investment in real estate consists of two connected homes in Mumbai. She resides in her own apartment, which is just a floor away from her parents' home, located in the same building. On the other side, her personal apartment, designed by Gauri Khan, features a serene, minimalist aesthetic interior that looks stunning. (Agencies)

