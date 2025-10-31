Pakistan's people must not believe false propaganda of its army: Nikhil Siddhartha

Telugu star Nikhil Siddharatha, who will next be seen playing the lead in director Bharat Krishnamachari's eagerly-awaited pan-Indian period film, 'Swayambhu', has now urged the public in Pakistan not to believe the false propaganda being made by the Pakistan army and its spokespersons.

The actor, who responded to a tweet by a handle that showed India's President Droupadi Murmu alongside Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh to debunk the claim of Pakistan's army that Shivangi Singh had been captured by Pakistan's troops, wrote, "The Pakistan Public should Not believe the false propaganda of the Pakistani Army & Pak Airforce Spokespersons. Hope the pakistanis Smarten up and open their eyes to the Truth. #OperationSindoor #OperationSindhoor."

On the work front, Nikhil Siddharatha will next be seen in one of the most anticipated films of the year 'Swayambhu'.

The grand-scale historical action epic movie has triggered huge interest among not just fans and film buffs, but also among industry pundits.

Nikhil will be seen playing a legendary warrior in a never-before-seen avatar in this film which is being produced by Bhuvan and Sreekar under the banner of Pixel Studios. The movie is to be presented by Tagore Madhu. (IANS)

