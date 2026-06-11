Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Zahara Petitions to Drop ‘Pitt’ From Her Last Name

Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Zahara have officially filed to remove “Pitt” from her surname. In documents obtained by people.com, the 21-year-old filed a petition for a change of name in the Superior Court of California. Zahara’s filing dates back to April 28 and came just days after her brother, 24-year-old Maddox Jolie, also filed to legally remove his father’s last name following their parents’ split in 2016 after two years of marriage and over 10 years as a couple. Their divorce was finalized in December 2024.

Jolie and Pitt have six children together, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.

Zahara is now the former couple’s third child to file to legally drop “Pitt” from their last name after Maddox and Shiloh.

“It’s sad to see someone repeatedly publicize their successful alienation of their children from the other parent,” says a source close to Pitt.

Zahara hinted at a possible name change on more than one occasion, most recently when she walked the stage during her college graduation in Atlanta on May 17.

Her name was listed in the commencement program as “Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt,” however, her name was read as “Zahara Marley Jolie” when she went up to get her diploma for her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.

In an August 2024 video, Zahara introduced herself while becoming a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

“My name is Zahara Marley Jolie. And landed all the way from the Golden State in the city full of angels: Los Angeles, California,” she said in the clip. (IANS)

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