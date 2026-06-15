Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Knox uses surname ‘Jolie’ on graduation certificate

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s son Knox has dropped “Pitt” from his last name on his high school diploma, weeks before turning 18, marking the latest development in the family’s ongoing post-divorce dynamics.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s son Knox Jolie-Pitt has reportedly used “Knox Jolie” instead of his full legal surname on his high school graduation certificate, according to Page Six.

According to what a source told Page Six, the teenager, who turns 18 on July 12, graduated earlier this month from Fusion Academy in Los Angeles and opted to drop “Pitt” from his last name on his diploma.

Knox marked his graduation ceremony alongside his mother, Angelina Jolie, his elder brother Pax Jolie-Pitt (22), elder sister Zahara Jolie-Pitt (21), and twin sister Vivienne Jolie-Pitt.

A second source told Page Six that Angelina “seems quite pleased with herself about the total success of her long-standing, intense, deliberate effort to alienate her children from their father.”

The insider added, “It’s so sad for the entire family that she would use the same weapon of the name change over and over for any other purpose other than to hurt their father. This was her goal and she succeeded.”

A third source told Page Six, “Angelina participated in years of family therapy with Brad and the children for everyone to try to heal after the events that led her to file for divorce.”

The source further added, “If he isn’t close to the kids, it’s because of the harm that was done. He wasn’t honest about his actions, and it affected the trust between them. It’s been very hard for the kids. No one knows, except them, how bad it has been.”

The insider also said, “The children are now adults and make their own decisions, which deserve respect. If they choose to distance themselves from him, it comes from that pain and harm. It’s really horrible that he has tried to paint himself as a victim. When will people start asking real questions about what happened to the kids?” (ANI)

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