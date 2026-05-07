Angelina Jolie Scores Legal Win as Judge Blocks Brad Pitt’s Bid for Chateau Miraval Emails

In a significant development in the long-running legal dispute over Château Miraval, Angelina Jolie has secured a favourable court ruling against Brad Pitt. A Los Angeles Superior Court judge denied Pitt’s request to access a set of private emails related to Jolie’s sale of her stake in the French winery.

According to court documents cited by Page Six, the judge ruled that Pitt “has not met his burden” to override Jolie’s claim that the communications are protected under attorney-client privilege. The motion was denied without prejudice, allowing Pitt the option to raise the issue again at a later stage.

Jolie’s lawyer, Paul Murphy, described the decision as a major win. He stated that Pitt’s request for access to the emails was inappropriate, as they were clearly privileged. Murphy noted that Pitt had initially sought 126 documents before narrowing his request to 22, but ultimately received none. He also accused Pitt of repeatedly attempting to exert control over Jolie’s personal and legal communications, adding that the court’s ruling put a stop to such efforts.

However, a source familiar with the case told Page Six that Jolie has withheld a substantial number of documents under claims of privilege, suggesting the emails in question represent only a portion of the overall evidence.

The dispute centres on Château Miraval, the winery once jointly owned by the former couple. Pitt has been attempting to obtain communications linked to Jolie’s 2021 sale of her stake, arguing that some exchanges—particularly those involving her business associates—should not be considered legally protected. (ANI)

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