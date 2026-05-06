Met Gala 2026: Best-Dressed Stars Turn ‘Fashion Is Art’ Theme Into Living Masterpieces

Fashionistas around the world have descended on the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to walk the red carpet. This year’s event is co-chaired by singer Beyonce, actress Nicole Kidman, tennis player Venus Williams and fashion figure Anna Wintour. This year’s theme is ‘Costume Art’, and the dress code is ‘Fashion is Art’.

Lindsey Vonn

American alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn graced the red carpet and arrived at the venue to celebrate the Costume Art theme at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The Olympic gold medallist walked the red carpet without crutches for the first time after her horrific crash at this year’s Winter Olympics. The athlete looked stunning in a white off-the-shoulder gown with intricate metallic designs layered on the gown.

BLACKPINK’s Rose

South Korean girl group BLACKPINK member Rose made her entrance to the event in a floor-length black gown by Saint Laurent with a massive sparkling bird on her hip. With sleek blonde hair, black stilettos, and a diamond-studded neckpiece, the idol completed her look.

Katy Perry

This year once again Katy Perry made an exception by giving a surprise to the theme. The Roar hitmaker made quite an entrance in a white Stella McCartney gown with props included, i.e., a set of tarot cards and a face-obscuring mask, which reminds one of a fencing helmet.

Emma Chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain is not new to the Met Gala game! A prominent American internet personality, businesswoman, and fashion influencer attended the event dressed up in a custom Mugler by Miguel Castro Freitas. In an interaction with Vogue, ahead of the event, she said she was inspired by her artist father and wanted her multi-coloured gown to feel like a painting.

Bold looks of Met Gala

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian, who was reportedly going for Princess Diana’s iconic revenge dress, stunned in a striking copper breastplate ensemble. The reality star and model went bold in a liquid-metal armoured bodysuit featuring a high neckline and moulded abdominal detailing, creating a superhuman effect.

Beyoncé

American singer-songwriter and actress, Beyoncé, arrived with her daughter, Blue Ivy, and husband, Jay-Z. She was seen in a custom skeleton-inspired, naked grey dress. The gown was encrusted with crystals and also included a dramatic feathered cape.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid donned a custom, sheer Miu Miu “naked dress” featuring intricate grey patchwork, floral embroidery, and hotfix crystal embellishments. Hadid’s look features an entirely transparent base made of black mesh. The gown’s most striking visual elements are its carefully placed crystalised flame and floral patches.

Tyla

Tyla’s dress was one of the night’s most daring red carpet looks. Her 2026 wet-look ensemble featured diamond chains draped across a sheer bodice to form the top, finishing off with a bedazzled belt and paired with a silky aqua drop-waist skirt. (Agencies)

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