Angelina Jolie’s daughter Vivienne drops dad Brad Pitt’s last name

Amid Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s bitter custody battle, it seems like the kids have already picked a side. As per recent reports, Jolie and Pitt’s daughter Vivienne has dropped her father’s name Pitt. Fans spot the change in Vivienne’s name in the playbill for The Outsiders, a Broadway show in which she working with her mother.

In the booklet, as per People, fans noticed that Pitt is absent from her name as she’s listed as “Vivienne Jolie.” There is no confirmation whether her name has been changed legally.

While Vivienne is not Brad and Angelina’s first child who has dropped her father’s family moniker. Last year, her older sister Zahara opted for her mother’s maiden name as she chose to drop Pitt.

Introducing herself at the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority at Spelman College, she said, “My name is Zahara Marley Jolie. And [I] landed all the way from the Golden State in the city full of angels: Los Angeles, California.”

Reports of Pitt’s sour relationship with his six children have time and again taken the headlines as former couple Angelina and Brad’s bitter legal battle over their kid’s custody continues.

Jolie and Pitt got divorced in 2019. They are parents to six kids — Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14 and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12.

Earlier, the strained bond between Brad and his eldest son Maddox garnered the spotlight after he penned a shocking Father’s Day note, in which, the teen called the movie star, ‘’world-class a***hole!’’

The 2020 Instagram post, reportedly written by Pax, says: “You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence. You will never understand the damage you have done to my family because you are incapable of doing so. You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell. You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday.’’

Pax was first adopted by Angelina from a Vietnamese orphanage. Later, Brad adopted him in the US.

Recently, a shocking claim was made against Jolie. According to court documents filed by Tony Webb, a security guard who worked for the former couple, claimed that Jolie allegedly influenced her children to “avoid” spending time with their father during visits. (Agencies)

