Natasha Stankovic reacts to divorce rumours with Hardik Pandya

Natasha Stankovic and Hardik Pandya have been making headlines for a few days now as the rumours of their separation are doing the rounds. It is reported that the celebrity couple are calling it quits. Amid the divorce rumours, Natasha was spotted in the town along with her friend Aleksander Alex Ilic, who is alleged to be Bollywood actress Disha Patani’s boyfriend. Natasha happily posed for the shutterbugs when insisted, the actress was even questioned about the current divorce rumours with cricketer husband Hardik Pandya. Natasha’s reaction to the news was nonchalant and she chose to ignore it and just said,” Thank you very much”. This reaction of Natasha caught everyone’s attention and it added fuel to the fire.

It is claimed that Natasha might take 70 percent of her wealth from Hardik as they depart. Amid this news, Natasha is facing massive criticism and the netizens are calling her several names and one of them is a ‘Gold Digger’.

Hardik Pandya’s interview went viral on the internet amid the claim of him giving alimony of 70 percent of his property where he said that 50 percent of his property is named under his mother as he doesn’t want to give it to anyone in the future. (Agencies)

