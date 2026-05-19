Anupam Kher backs PM Modi’s fuel-saving call, opts Vande Bharat train over car

Actor Anupam Kher has voiced support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s latest public appeal promoting fuel conservation and responsible use of resources, sharing a video of him travelling from Jaipur to New Delhi aboard the Vande Bharat train.

The actor posted a self-recorded video from the train journey on his social media platforms, describing the move as a "small effort" towards contributing to the country's larger goals of fuel efficiency and sustainability.

In the video, Kher said, "Namaskar friends, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to the people of the country that we should all try to save petrol and diesel. Where possible, we should use public transport. We should do carpooling. We should avoid taking out our car for short distances. And in our daily lives, we should make small changes and contribute to the country. I think he is absolutely right."

Explaining his decision to travel by train, the actor said, "And with that in mind, I am travelling from Jaipur to Delhi by Vande Bharat train. This is not a big sacrifice. But if we all start making small efforts, it can have a big impact."

Kher also spoke about the importance of behavioural changes in everyday life, saying, "In today's world, being a responsible citizen does not just mean talking. In fact, it is important to make small changes in our habits. For example, if two people can travel in one car, then why take out two separate cars?"

He concluded the message by saying, "Let's contribute as much as we can. Thank you. Jai Hind."

Alongside the video, Kher shared a caption in Hindi that translated to, "A small effort from my side in Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji's campaign for the country! Jai Hind!" (ANI)

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