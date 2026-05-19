Norway Honours Narendra Modi with Grand Cross of Royal Order of Merit

Oslo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with Norway's top honour, the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit, by King Harald V in Oslo on Monday. This marks the 32nd global honour conferred upon PM Modi and the second during his ongoing five-nation tour. On Sunday, Sweden had conferred its highest civilian honour, the Royal Order of the Polar Star, Commander Grand Cross, upon PM Modi, marking his 31st international honour.

I am honoured to receive the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit. This honour is dedicated to the people of India, and it is a tribute to the enduring friendship between India and Norway. It reflects our shared commitment to global progress,” PM Modi stated after receiving the honour in Oslo on Monday.

Analysts reckon that PM Modi's achievement, also marked by his foreign parliamentary speeches, underscores not only India's rise as leader of the Global South but also makes him one of the most active leaders the country has ever had on the world stage.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi held a meeting with his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Store, discussing bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues. The two leaders agreed to strengthen ties between India and Norway in the fields of trade and investment, blue economy, circular economy, renewable energy, education, science and technology, AI, space and the Arctic.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre held restricted and delegation-level talks in Oslo. The leaders agreed to elevate India-Norway relations to a green strategic partnership, which marks a milestone in advancing collaboration in the areas of clean energy, the blue economy and green transition. The two leaders reviewed the full spectrum of the India-Norway relationship and agreed to strengthen it further in the areas of trade and investment, blue economy, circular economy, renewable energy, education, science, technology, AI, space and the Arctic," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

Both leaders noted the immense opportunities arising from the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement, especially in trade, technology collaboration and job creation. The leaders exchanged perspectives on regional and global issues. PM Jonas Gahr Støre of Norway conveyed strong support in India’s and the global fight against terrorism. They agreed to advance cooperation in the multilateral fora," he added.

During his two-day visit to Norway, PM Modi will attend the third India-Nordic Summit and hold bilateral engagements. This is PM Modi's first visit to Norway and will also mark the first Prime Ministerial visit from India to Norway in 43 years.

The MEA stated that PM Modi's visit would add fresh vigour to the partnership between the two nations.

"God morgen, Norge! Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Oslo, Norway. In a special gesture, he was received by PM Jonas Gahr Store at the airport. This is PM Modi’s first visit to Norway and a prime ministerial visit from India to Norway in 43 years," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

"Norway is a valued partner for India. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold bilateral engagements and tomorrow will participate in the 3rd India-Nordic Summit. The visit is set to "add fresh vigour to the India-Norway partnership," he added. (IANS)

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