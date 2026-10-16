Anupam Kher expresses displeasure over use of abusive language against PM Modi

Amid ongoing demonstrations over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls, veteran actor Anupam Kher has expressed displeasure over the abusive language allegedly used against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother during protests. While acknowledging that criticism of the government is an essential part of democracy, Kher said there should be no place for abuse, violence or disrespect towards others.

In a video message shared on Instagram, Kher said citizens have every right to question the government, criticise the Prime Minister and disagree with his decisions. However, he objected to the alleged misbehaviour with police personnel, including women police officers, during the demonstrations.

"Mere saath mere desh ka naam juda hai," Kher said, describing himself as an unofficial cultural ambassador of India. He added that watching certain videos from the country had left him saddened and angry.

Emphasising the importance of democratic expression, Kher said peaceful protests and criticism were legitimate, but questioned whether abusive language was necessary to communicate disagreement. He also stressed that those alleging electoral irregularities or accusing the Election Commission of wrongdoing should present evidence, seek answers and follow legal and constitutional procedures.

"If you want to change this government, fight the elections. Go among the people. Win their trust," Kher said, urging opposition leaders to convince voters that their policies were better than those of the incumbent government.

The actor also reiterated his support for the Prime Minister, stating that he had voted for Modi's leadership and continued to have faith in him after 12 years of governance.

Kher further criticised attempts to mock Modi by referring to his background as a tea seller. He questioned how someone from an ordinary family could be insulted for their humble origins, adding that he, too, frequently spoke about being the son of a forest department clerk.

He maintained that peaceful demonstrations should be respected, while violence and deliberate attempts to harm others must be condemned. Kher also emphasised that the same standards of conduct should apply to protesters, those in power and government supporters.

Concluding his message, the actor said people from the same profession need not share identical political views. He stressed that differing opinions must have equal opportunities to be expressed in a democracy, adding, "Their opinion is theirs. My opinion is mine. Both should get a place to speak." (ANI)

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