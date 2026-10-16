The Chainsmokers go independent after 11 years with Columbia/Disruptor

The Chainsmokers, the electronic music duo known for hits such as Closer and Don't Let Me Down, are entering a new phase of their career. Alex Pall and Drew Taggart have announced that they are going independent after 11 years with Columbia/Disruptor, expressing excitement about having room to explore new ideas in their upcoming music.

In their announcement, Pall and Taggart reflected on the success they achieved during their partnership with Columbia/Disruptor. They said they were thankful for the people who had helped them throughout the collaboration and expressed enthusiasm about the creative possibilities ahead.

Taking to their Instagram handle, The Chainsmokers shared a post and wrote in the caption, "After 11 amazing years, we are now independent artists. We are eternally grateful to our incredible team at Columbia/Disruptor for a decade-plus of hard work that has resulted in unimaginable success. We have no idea what to expect for our next chapter, but we are extremely excited to have fun and experiment with all our new music releases. Thank you for sticking with us, fam. We know we owe you some records."

The pair acknowledged that they did not know exactly what their next phase would look like. However, they made clear that they were keen to experiment with their forthcoming releases and had new music in store for fans. Their message ended with a promise that listeners could expect more records from them. Fans took to the platform section to express their excitement, and one user wrote, "New songs whennnnn?". Another user wrote, "New era is coming.""Finally some new unexpected drops before India tour to make it crazier. Letsss go", wrote the third user. (Agencies)

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