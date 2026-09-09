Anupam Kher on ‘lonely walk’ to the stage: After 41 years and 555 films, the fear is still there

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has opened up about the nervousness he still experiences before stepping onto a theatre stage.

The 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' actor revealed that even after 41 years in films, the anticipation and fear of performing live continue to stay with him. Reflecting on the experience, Anupam described the short walk from backstage to the stage as one of the loneliest journeys for a theatre actor. He said those few moments are filled with thoughts, doubts, nervousness and the sound of one's own heartbeat. Sharing his video, Kher wrote, "The Lonely Walk to the Stage! Perhaps the loneliest journey for a theatre actor is the short walk from backstage onto the stage. In those few steps, you are completely alone!! With your thoughts, your doubts, your nervousness and the sound of your own heartbeat."

"There is fear: What if I forget? What if I fail to connect? What if tonight is not the night? You try to focus, take a deep breath and quietly remind yourself to surrender to the moment."

The 71-year-old actor added, "I have been in movies for 41 years. I have recently started work on my 555th film. I have faced the camera thousands of times and performed before audiences across the world. And yet, before every entry onto a theatre stage, that palpitation is still there. That little fear still walks beside me."

"Perhaps that is a blessing. The day an actor stops feeling nervous may be the day he begins taking his audience and his art for granted. Fear keeps you humble. It reminds you that no matter how many years you have performed, every new audience is a new beginning. And then you step onto the stage. The lights find you, the audience breathes with you, and slowly the fear turns into focus, the nervousness into energy and the loneliness into an extraordinary shared joy."

Anupam concluded by writing, "This was my walk from backstage to the stage for our play #JaanePehchaaneAnjane in Dallas. A few lonely steps… followed by the magical togetherness of theatre. #Stage #Actor #JPAGoesInternational."

Anupam Kher is currently taking his play "Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane" to audiences across the US and Canada. Ahead of its US premiere, the actor had announced that the production would travel across the two countries. Written and directed by Gajendra Ahire, "Jaane Pehchaane" Anjaane explores themes of loneliness, companionship and the emotional distance that can exist within modern relationships. (IANS)

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