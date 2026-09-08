‘Widow’s Bay’ leads Emmy’s Night 2 with 8 wins, ‘DTF St Louis’ takes 6, ‘Spider-Noir’ wins 5 awards

Apple TV's 'Widow's Bay' emerged as the biggest winner on Night 2 of the 78th Emmy Awards, securing eight awards, while HBO Max's 'DTF St. Louis' won six and Prime Video's 'Spider-Noir' took home five, Variety reported.

'Widow's Bay' led the comedy contenders with wins including Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series, Cinematography for a Series (Half-Hour), Music Supervision, Music Composition for a Series and Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour).

Betty Gilpin also won Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for 'Widow's Bay'. The series further won Outstanding Picture Editing for a Single-Camera Comedy Series and Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation.

'DTF St. Louis' was the second-biggest winner of the night, taking six awards. Its wins included Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for David Harbour, Outstanding Supporting Actress for Linda Cardellini, Outstanding Directing for Steven Conrad, Outstanding Writing for Conrad, Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. The awards marked the first Emmy wins for Harbour and Cardellini.

Prime Video's 'Spider-Noir', which was recently cancelled after one season, secured five wins. The series won Outstanding Stunt Coordination for Comedy Programming, Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour), Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour), Outstanding Title Design and Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode, according to Variety. (ANI)

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