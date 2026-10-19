Anupam Kher reflects on life, says he may have missed beautiful things due to his perspective

Actor Anupam Kher recently reflected on how people sometimes fail to appreciate the beauty around them because of the way they look at things. Taking to social media, the actor shared a picture of a small, broken branch that appeared to resemble a tree when held against the vast sky. Along with this picture, he penned a thoughtful message about life and perspective. Anupam wrote, "Life is all about perspective! I took this picture today. A tiny, broken piece of a branch, with what looks like a little tree growing on top of it. I held it between my fingers, raised it against the vast sky, and suddenly it looked like a magnificent tree standing tall in the middle of nowhere. And it made me think…Isn't life a little like this?."

The 'Special 26' actor added, "Sometimes we feel small. Insignificant. Lost in the vastness of this world. We compare ourselves with people who seem bigger, stronger, more successful. And somewhere in that comparison, we forget our own beauty. But look at this little fellow! No roots in the ground anymore. No grand branches. No beautiful green leaves. And yet, it has character. It has dignity. It has a story. And most importantly, it has PRESENCE! I found that strangely moving."

Kher went on to state, "Perhaps greatness has nothing to do with size. Beauty has nothing to do with perfection. And being broken doesn't mean you have lost your worth. What fascinated me most was that this little branch hadn't changed at all. Only the way I looked at it had changed. And I wondered how many times in my own life I must have missed something beautiful simply because I was looking at it differently." "Maybe our circumstances don't always need to change. Sometimes our perspective does. Sometimes all we need is to hold our lives up against a bigger sky. And suddenly, even the smallest things begin to look extraordinary. "Whether life is long or short doesn't matter. What matters is having a broad outlook!" Jai Ho," he concluded. (IANS)

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