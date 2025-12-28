Anupam Kher says success of ‘Dhurandhar’ is a ‘slap’ to ‘propaganda’ narrative

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has heaped praise on Aditya Dhar’s “Dhurandhar”, saying the film has risen above accusations of being “propaganda” and added the response to the film was a “slap” to those attempting to label it.

In a heartfelt video message shared from abroad, Anupam said that despite having no association with the film, its success filled him with an unexpected sense of peace and pride.

“I don’t have a role in this film. I am not connected to anything. But I don’t know why, with the success of this film, my heart is very peaceful. And I have felt peace and pride. I have felt pride. His great success.” Praising director Aditya Dhar, Anupam said the filmmaker did not rely on patterns or preconceived formulas.

“But I like Dhurandar from Aditya Dhar. Not only because he is a Kashmiri. He comes from a family of people who were persecuted. And with his work, he has shown what success is all about. And what courage is all about. Not only because of that. As a filmmaker, he has not followed any pattern or formula. No formula. Just conviction.” The actor said that even though the film has broken box-office record, it’s the “kind of people who are praising this film”

“This proves that there was a clique of people who were behind proving propaganda to the film. This is the same clique who tried to prove propaganda to the film. And they succeeded. This is the same film who tried to prove propaganda to The Kashmir Files. And I say, 30% of them succeeded. They debated. But Dhurandar has slapped such people.” Anupam added: “‘He has slapped them. Don’t teach us what propaganda is. You are not going to decide what is a propaganda film. Don’t make us feel small. That is what the audience is saying to people like that.”(IANS)

