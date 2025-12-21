Ranveer Singh reacts as Nick Jonas shares dancing video to Dhurandhar song

We are now convinced that American singer Nick Jonas has a desi heart. Married to Desi girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick often shares videos of himself vibing to Indian hits. The latest video has him and members of his band, The Jonas Brothers, dancing to the hit song Shararat from Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar. The video has Nick, Joe and Kevin dancing to the hit song. Nick captioned the video as, “New pre show hype song unlocked.” The song is sung by Jasmine Sandlas, Madhubanti Bagchi and Shashwat Sachdev. It was picturized on Ayesha Khan and Krystle D’Souza in the film. In a few hours after the video was shared online, Ranveer posted a hilarious comment on the post, and said, “Hahahahahaa JIJUUUU JAAANE DEEEEE (laughing face and red heart emoticons).”(Agencies)

Also Read: IFFI 2025 Controversy: Ranveer Singh Apologizes for Kantara Mimicry