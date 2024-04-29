Anupam Kher visits 300-yr-old Hanuman temple in Ahmedabad, says he felt peace, strength

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher recently visited the 300-year-old Camp Hanuman Temple in Ahmedabad.

Anupam shared a video on Instagram, showing him inside the temple offering prayers and capturing glimpses of the temple and its divine idol.

"Kal Ahmedabad main 300 saal poorane Camp Hanuman Mandir main Hanuman ji ke darshan kiye. Yahan pooja karke maan ko bahut sukhat anubhooti hui. Shakti bhi mili. (Yesterday, I visited the 300-year-old Camp Hanuman Mandir in Ahmedabad. I felt at peace and gained strength after offering my prayers here),” he wrote in the caption.

"Aapke aur apke parivaar ke liye bhi prarthana ki. Jai Hanuman. Bajrangbali ki jai. Pavansut Hanuman ki Jai. (I also prayed for you and your family).”

The Shree Camp Hanuman Temple is renowned as one of the largest Hanuman temples in the country.

Meanwhile, Anupam is currently occupied with the shooting of his upcoming directorial venture titled 'Tanvi The Great'.

This project marks his comeback to the director’s chair after nearly two decades.

Anupam's debut film as a director was 'Om Jai Jagdish', featuring Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, and Fardeen Khan. (IANS)

