Anurag Kashyap calls Sandeep Vanga Reddy ‘honest’ and Bollywood ‘toxic’

Anurag Kashyap has once again spoken in favour of “Animal” director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Kashyap is known to give his honest opinions on storytelling and cinema. He had earlier praised Vanga and called out the hyprocrisy that exists in Hindi film industry.

At a recent interview with Zoom, Kashyap stated that he liked Vanga’s honesty and called out the ‘toxicity’ in Bollywood.

Anurag said, “I like the guy (Sandeep). I have no problem with him. Unlike a lot of people in the industry who pretend to be someone they are not, he is honest. The former kind, I think, is even more toxic. But Vanga is an honest man. I don’t like anything more than honesty, no matter what others’ issues with honesty are. I love talking to him.”

The “Gangs of Wasseypur” director was recently interviewed by his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap for her podcast - Young, Dumb & Anxious. Aaliyah had also asked him why he decided to back Sandeep amid the criticism around “Animal” and admitted she found the film ‘horrible’ and ‘misogynistic’.

Anurag opined, “I met him (Sandeep) and I liked him. I like the guy. I’ve had questions of my own and I wanted to talk to him about his film (Animal) and I invited him and I had a long five-hour conversation and I like the guy... I always believe in talking to people. I was cancelled after Dev D (2009) by a lot of people for making a ‘misogynistic’ film... I have often seen people isolating someone, attacking someone and that is not the way to be.”

Kashyap, in his long career, has made several iconic films including “Dev D”, “Gangs Of Wassyepur”, “Black Friday” and “Gulaal” among others. He will soon play a villain in new web series “Bad Cop” which also co-stars Gulshan Devaiah. (Agencies)

