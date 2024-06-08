Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor Impresses Fans with Intense Workout Video as He Prepares for 'Animal Park' and 'Ramayana'

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, known for his dedication to fitness is seen in a new social media video demonstrating his rigorous workout routine.

Ranbir’s trainer, on Thursday took to her Instagram account to share a video featuring the ‘Animal’ actor engaging in an intense workout. Fans quickly flooded the comments section with praise for the actor’s commitment to fitness. One user wrote, “You are a fitness freak.” Another commented, “Hottest man on earth.” A third user added, “The strength this needs.”

Meanwhile, talking about Ranbir’s, work front, the actor will play Aziz in the sequel to Animal, called ‘Animal Park’, which is yet to go on floors.

Ranbir is also is gearing up for the much-awaited Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’.

‘Ramayana’ also stars Sai Pallavi and Lara Dutta. However, an official announcement regarding the film is still awaited. Ranbir will be seen essaying the role of Lord Ram in the film.

Recently, a few photos of Ranbir with his archery instructor were shared on social media by Ranbir’s fans, hinting that the actor is taking archery lessons.

In the coming months, Ranbir will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love & War’. The film also stars his wife Alia Bhatt and actor Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. (ANI)

Also Read: Cricketer Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic accused of faking divorce

Also Watch: