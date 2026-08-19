Anurag Kashyap’s ‘dimagi nakal’ tee steals spotlight as he dines out with Imtiaz Ali and family

Filmmaker and actor Anurag Kashyap was recently seen enjoying a night out with director Imtiaz Ali, along with some other friends and family. However, his T-shirt ended up stealing the show.

Known for his unique brand of humour, Kashyap shared a couple of photos from the dinner on social media on Tuesday, where he was seen wearing a red T-shirt with the print 'dimagi nakal'. The T-shirt also had 'been into this since my school days' written on it.

The phrase 'dimagi nakal' can be seen as a play on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call against the 'dimagi naxals'.

As part of his Independence Day speech, PM Modi warned about the 'dimagi naxals' who manipulate policies, posing a threat to society. The PM also urged all to 'identify and isolate' such people. He added that while we have successfully removed armed Naxalism from the forests, the supporters of the ideology are still trying to spread violence.

Coming back to the post, the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' maker wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Family dinner and then my t shirt that drew more attention .. t shirt by @yehhaihindicinema (sic)."

Kashyap's t-shirt also managed to get some fun reactions from the netizens, who appreciated the filmmaker for his sense of humour.

"Deliberate use of Dimaag with that Dimaagi T-shirt. Love the sarkasm", one of the Insta users wrote.

Another one commented, "I love that t-shirt.. proud to be Dimagi nakal."

"Mast… Next one should read as Andhnamazi", a user dropped in the comment section.

One of the netizens even suggested that Kashyap should start selling his own merchandise.

"Anurag, could you consider start selling merchandise", read the remark.

A cyber citizen expressed his excitement at seeing the director in his old form. He shared, "Sir purani form mein wapas agaye hai."

Another one commented, "Anurag Kashyap calling Imtiaz Ali his family is my Roman Empire." (IANS)

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