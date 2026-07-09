Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indonesian Prez launch Prambanan Temple revamp project

JAKARTA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto jointly inaugurated the Prambanan Temple Restoration Project in Yogyakarta on Wednesday. During the event, PM Modi said President Subianto had made him promise to complete the temple’s restoration before 2029, adding that he would return to Indonesia to celebrate its completion. Modi offered prayers at the UNESCO World Heritage temple, where devotees chanted “Om Namah Shivay.” He highlighted the deep cultural and spiritual ties between India and Indonesia, praising Indonesia for preserving its shared heritage.(IANS)

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