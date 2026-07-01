Apple TV’s ‘Tenzing’ to Chronicle Everest Legend Tenzing Norgay’s Historic Journey

The inspiring journey of Nepalese-Indian Sherpa mountaineer Tenzing Norgay, whose historic ascent of Mount Everest changed the course of mountaineering history, will be explored in the upcoming drama 'Tenzing', featuring Genden Phuntsok and Tom Hiddleston in lead roles.

Apple TV has announced 'Tenzing' a biographical drama based on the remarkable true story of legendary Sherpa mountaineer Tenzing Norgay and his historic ascent of Mount Everest alongside New Zealand climber Sir Edmund Hillary.

Directed by Australian filmmaker Jennifer Peedom and written by Luke Davies, the film stars Genden Phuntsok as Tenzing Norgay and Tom Hiddleston as Sir Edmund Hillary.

According to the official synopsis, Tenzing chronicles the little-known story of Norgay, a gifted Himalayan climber who became the first person, alongside Hillary, to reach the summit of Mount Everest.

The film follows Tenzing as he is encouraged by his wife, Dawa (Thinley Lhamo), and finds an ally in expedition secretary Jill Henderson (Caitriona Balfe). Together, they convince Colonel John Hunt (Willem Dafoe) that Tenzing deserves a place on the British climbing team rather than simply serving it.

In addition to Genden Phuntsok and Tom Hiddleston, the film features Willem Dafoe, Caitriona Balfe, Tenzin Dalha and Thinley Lhamo in pivotal roles.

The film marks Jennifer Peedom's latest directorial venture and tells what Apple describes as "a story of greatness that refuses to be diminished, and the love that makes it possible."

'Tenzing' will be released in select theatres on October 9, 2026, before premiering globally on Apple TV on October 16, 2026. (ANI)

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