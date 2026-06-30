'Awarapan 2' teaser out: Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam with old wounds, new purpose after 19 years

Nearly 19 years after 'Awarapan' first hit theatres, Emraan Hashmi is set to return as Shivam Pandit in 'Awarapan 2.'

The makers released the film's first teaser on Sunday, June 29, marking 19 years since the release of the OG film.

The one-minute-forty-five second teaser opens with Emraan riding a bike as his character says, "Kuch logo ki kahaniya unki marzi se khatam nahi hoti, unki kahani, dusro ke liye likhi jaati hai." It also shows him paying tribute to Aaliyah Hamid, the character played by Shriya Saran in the 2007 film.

As a new version of the popular song 'Toh Phir Aao' plays in the background, Emraan's character says, "Dard se purana rishta hai mera." Fans also get a glimpse of actors Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi and other members of the cast.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 will continue the story of Shivam Pandit while bringing a new chapter to the franchise.

'Awarapan 2' is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on August 14, 2026. (ANI)

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