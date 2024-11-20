AR Rahman And Wife Saira Banu Announces Separation After 29 Years of Marriage

MUMBAI: Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu have decided to part ways after 29 years of marriage.

In a joint statement issued by Saira Banu’s lawyer, Vandana Shah, AR Rahman and his wife announced their divorce after 29 years of marriage. The ex-couple had maintained a low-profile marriage and shares three children together.

The statement read, “Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and the difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time”, indicating that the separation was a result of “significant emotional strain”.