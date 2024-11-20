AR Rahman And Wife Saira Banu Announces Separation After 29 Years of Marriage

MUMBAI: Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu have decided to part ways after 29 years of marriage.
In a joint statement issued by Saira Banu’s lawyer, Vandana Shah, AR Rahman and his wife announced their divorce after 29 years of marriage. The ex-couple had maintained a low-profile marriage and shares three children together.
The statement read, “Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and the difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time”, indicating that the separation was a result of “significant emotional strain”.
Addressing the divorce on X, Rahman called this period as a “fragile chapter” in his life and requested for privacy during this hour. He also expressed his gratitude to his well-wishers. However, he invited criticism to his post by including the hashtag #ARRSairabreakup, which was deemed as insensitive by the public.
His children have also taken to social media, requesting for some privacy in this situation and thanking their well-wishers for their understanding.
As per reports, it was Rahman’s mother who played a significant role that resulted in their marriage in 1995. Apparantly, citing that he was too busy with work to find a suitable bride for himself, Rahman had passed on the responsibility to his mother.
The couple’s separation has taken the public by surprise as they had always maintained a low profile. The couple had also made a public appearance together recently as they attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding ceremony.
