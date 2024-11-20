Veteran actress Simi Garewal's joke on Delhi pollution cracks up internet

Veteran actress and talk show host, Simi Garewal, known for her wit and sharp sense of humor, recently cracked up the internet with a hilarious take on the pollution situation in Delhi.

As Delhi grapples with its yearly struggle with air pollution, which worsens with the onset of winter, Simi took to social media to lighten the mood. In her post, the actress shared a funny joke highlighting the thick smog enveloping the capital, a common sight during the months of November and December.

Simi shared a playful photo of three parrots with the text, "Honestly, guys! I am not a crow. I just arrived from Delhi." What caught everyone's attention was the third parrot had lost its green color. The post quickly gained attention, with netizens commenting on the lighthearted yet poignant observation. Reacting to it, one user commented, "Pollution at Delhi turns the inside of a person grey more than the external blackish." Another wrote, "Good one!" A third user said, "Excellent."

One of the netizens joked, "Just check this crow must be wearing a muffler and a oversized half shirt." Another wrote, "Appropriate meme keeping in view the pollution levels in Delhi."

In the recent development, amid deteriorating air quality in the national capital, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi University, and Jamia Millia Islamia have announced that all classes will be conducted online until November 23. This decision comes in response to the hazardous pollution levels in Delhi and the surrounding NCR region, where the air quality index (AQI) has entered the severe category, posing significant health risks to students and residents. (IANS)

Also Read: Actor Daniel Craig drops hint on who will be the next James Bond

Also watch: