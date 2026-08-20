AR Rahman announces Salman Khan's participation in Asha Bhosle tribute music video

AR Rahman has expressed his gratitude to Salman Khan for agreeing to be part of the upcoming music tribute video of the late singer Asha Bhosle.

AR Rahman announced that Salman is set to feature in Asha Bhosle's music tribute video. He called it a "special moment" in celebrating the extraordinary legacy of Asha Bhosle.

Sharing the announcement on his X handle, AR Rahman wrote, "A heartfelt thank you to dear Salman Khan for agreeing to being part of Asha Bhosle ji's tribute music video. Your affection for Asha ji and your generosity in celebrating her extraordinary legacy make this moment incredibly special."

Earlier, musician AR Rahman announced that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is set to be a part of the upcoming tribute music video of late singer Asha Bhosle.

Sharing a note on his X handle, AR Rahman penned a note of gratitude to the 'Baazigar' actor for "agreeing" to become a part of Asha Bhosle's upcoming tribute music video.

"A heartfelt thank you to dear Shah Rukh Khan for graciously agreeing to be part of Asha Bhosle ji's tribute music video," wrote AR Rahman on his X handle.

Superstar Kamal Haasan is also set to be a part of Asha Bhosle's music tribute video. The singer expressed his gratitude to Kamal Haasan for "lending his support" to Asha Bhosle's music tribute video by becoming a part of it. He also described the actor as a "legend" of Indian cinema while penning a note on his X handle.

"A warm thank you to the one and only Kamal Haasan for lending his support for Asha Bhosle ji's tribute music video. Having a legend who has enriched Indian cinema in so many ways be part of this tribute is truly special," wrote AR Rahman. (ANI)

Also Read: Shawn Mendes Celebrates 10 Years of ‘Mercy’ With New Live Performance From Montreal