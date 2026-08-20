Shawn Mendes Celebrates 10 Years of ‘Mercy’ With New Live Performance From Montreal

Singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes is celebrating a decade of his hit song 'Mercy' and also shared a glimpse of his live performance of the number from Montreal. Mendes took to Instagram, where he shared a video of his performance and wrote: "10 years of Mercy. Mercy (Live from Montreal) is out now!"

"Mercy" was co-written by Mendes with Ilsey Juber, Danny Parker and Teddy Geiger, with the latter handling the song's production with Jake Gosling. It was released on August 18, 2016 as the third promotional single, and later as the second single on October 18, 2016, from his second studio album, Illuminate (2016). The music video features Mendes singing, switching between him drowning in a locked car in the ocean and him performing the song with instruments in a warehouse. (IANS)

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