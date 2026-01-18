AR Rahman calls Chhaava ‘divisive,’ reveals why he’s getting less work in Bollywood

Oscar-winning com poser A.R. Rahman recently spoke candidly about his evolving relationship with Bollywood, his work on Chhaava, and why he has seen a decline in Hindi film projects over the last eight years. In an interview with BBC Asian Network, the 59-year-old music legend reflected on Chhaava, a box-office hit starring Vicky Kaushal and based on the life of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Rahman described the film as “divisive,” suggesting it capitalized on polarizing elements while still highlighting bravery at its core. He revealed that he initially questioned the director’s decision to approach him for the project, to which the filmmaker replied that only Rahman could do justice to it. Emphasizing his faith in audiences, Rahman said viewers are intelligent enough to distinguish between genuine art and manipulation, guided by their internal conscience.

Expressing pride in the project, Rahman said Chhaava represents the emotional and cultural pulse of the Maratha community. He described the film’s closing moments, featuring poetry delivered by a female character, as deeply moving and said he felt honoured to compose music that resonated with the soul of the story. However, he criticized the use of religious phrases like “Subhanallah” and “Alhamdulillah” during violent scenes, calling it a “cringe” cliché and reiterating his belief that people are not easily misled by such portrayals.

Rahman also addressed his reduced presence in Bollywood, suggesting a shift in power dynamics where non-creative forces now dominate decision-making. He hinted at possible communal factors but said these issues surface indirectly, often through industry “whispers.” Despite this, Rahman maintained that he is not chasing work, believing that sincerity will bring him what he deserves.

Finally, he said he consciously avoids films with questionable intent, believing that art should replace negativity with goodness through meaningful expression. (Agencies)

